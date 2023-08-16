In a 4 to 1 decision Sunday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NACSBE) accepted the No Labels Party as an official political entity, which will assure that party’s political candidate recognition on any ballot in upcoming elections. While this was done according to state statute, to provide for more candidate opportunities, the real impact is less a matter of candidate variety and more for controlling who takes the next presidency.
Shortly after the announcement, No Labels Party national co-chairman Pat McCrory, who served one term as North Carolina governor, said during a Charlotte radio interview, “It’s great news for democracy…and it’s great news for people who may want another choice, especially with regards to the presidential ticket.”
In 2010 the No Labels party was founded by Nancy Jacobson, a former Democrat Party fundraiser, who along with a bi-partisan group from Congress, wanted to focus more on problem solving than political rhetoric - a noble cause for sure, but one that has been hijacked by opponents of the two strongest candidates as their respective party’s nominee for the presidency in the 2024 election- former president Donald Trump for the Republican party and the current incumbent President Joe Biden, the anticipated Democrat candidate.
As a fourth indictment of President Trump was filed this week, members of the Republican establishment were ducking for cover, knowing that these challenges will surely provide campaign fodder for the Democrat opponents. Oddly, the more Trump is attacked the more he gains in public support, which is befuddling the Washington, D.C. intelligentsia.
One political pundit has noted that Trump is like the Marvel comic super hero, the Incredible Hulk, who has a quick temper and when faced with an attack, turns into a powerful monster that ironically gains strength from his attackers.
On the other side of the current two-party aisle is President Joe Biden, whose advanced age and questionable family business relations are currently under investigation by Congress, and may, like Trump, result in an impeachment inquiry. These are major concerns for his party, with many of his previous supporters now looking for alternatives.
Newsweek’s senior political reporter Nick Reynolds pointed to President Biden’s growing vulnerability with this weekend’s announcement of the NCSBE’s decision in a column headlined “Joe Biden’s Campaign Nightmare is Gaining Momentum.” He writes that while a “few believe No Labels has a viable path to victory in 2024, the North Carolina decision marks another potential swing state No Labels has managed to gain access to, raising concern their candidate could rob Biden of the plurality of otherwise left-leaning independents he will likely need to win reelection.”
This vulnerability and growing popularity of the No Labels party, “according to critics and the groups own internal polling, is more likely to benefit a Republican presidential candidate than a Democrat,” he opines, “- a revelation that caused several founding members of the organization to defect and later publically denounce the group’s efforts, saying it heightened the risk of a second Trump presidency.”
So, while the local political leaders such as former governor McCrory promote the importance of variety for the voters to choose, the real quest as noted by Reynolds and others, is to stop the Trump train, and in the process offer a more appealing candidate that will be attractive to the centrists within each of the two main political parties.
This does nothing to invest confidence on the part of the voters. This is a negative campaign disguised under the rubric of promoting a vibrant election with more voter choices. The actual intent is to entice and even intimidate possible Republican supporters to look to an alternative candidate should Trump win the Republican nomination.
Never before has personality, such as Trump’s, played such a pivotal role in a political campaign, one that has opponents within and without the party working in concert with the sole purpose of assuring that candidate is not successful.
What the party and its leadership have missed is the frustration felt by easily half of the American voters (over 73 million in the 2020 election), who no longer trust the Washington DC establishment. The blatant efforts of the No Labels is to field a presidential candidate only if Trump is the eventual Republican nominee, which further enhances and justifies the perception that the political elite are seeking self-preservation and not good governance.
Recognizing the creation of the No Labels Party was six years prior to the rise of Trump as a political force, the intention at the outset was obviously to create a more bipartisan environment in national politics. Now, 23 years later, that goal has been sidetracked to instead be replaced by a goal of not electing a candidate- Donald Trump.
If the No Labels want to really embrace a more centrist and problem solving campaign they would do more to field down-ballot candidates at both the congressional and state house level. But that is not their intention as McCrory noted. “If in fact Biden and Trump are the two candidates, and if in fact 65 to 70% of the people don’t want that choice, and if we have an opportunity to win, we will do a presidential ticket.” Their presidential nominee won’t be selected, according to the national co-chairman, until after the Super Tuesday primaries.
The not-so-subtle message that the No Labels campaign is sending is that the Washington establishment wants more control over our nation’s leadership. The No Labels effort is designed to create more political chaos to misdirect the attention of the voting population, as more control is consolidated among the Washington elite. No Labels actually means no accountability to the voters, only to the DC establishment.
