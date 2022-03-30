Spring Lake, N.C., a town of approximately 12,000 residents located just a few miles from Fort Bragg in Cumberland County, has become the latest example of failed public oversight that should concern every taxpayer in the state and confirm the need for greater transparency.
Earlier this month, the Local Government Commission (LGC), chaired by N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell, took charge of Spring Lake’s finances after it was determined that the town’s former finance director has taken at least $430,000 for her personal use to include payments from the city’s checking account to pay for her husband’s care at a senior center.
In addition to the missing funds that could be traced directly to the finance director’s bank account or were paid directly to a long-term care facility from the town’s checking account, were funds that were not accounted for or misdirected by other departments.
In one case, the town’s former economic development director received a $10,000 cell phone stipend, which was supposed to be only $100. The director claimed that he thought the check was a tax refund, but later apparently reconsidered that decision and paid back a little more than half to the town.
Not only is the town’s money unaccounted for, so are many of the town’s automobiles. According to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, the town owns 138 vehicles but could only provide paperwork for 80. In the process of a physical review, the auditor’s staff, according to the news reports, found 92 vehicles which leaves 46 in limbo.
While the town’s finances have come under intense scrutiny over the past year due to an investigation of missing funds and subsequent difficulties in paying bills, the problem goes back more than five years, which brings into question the issue of transparency.
As early as 2016 the LGC reviewed the town’s operations after state auditors discovered questionable expenditures or purchases that were in violation of town policies. After this finding the town’s elected officers and administrators promised to take corrective action to both clarify its earlier failings and to avoid a repeat of the previous errors. But public scrutiny of these supposedly corrective steps were woefully lacking and apparently intentionally hidden.
Now five years later, a second audit of the town’s finances, under the same financial director who was in charge when the previous audit was done, has identified at least $500,000 in embezzled and misspent funds.
The LGC is a unique commission that came into being in 1931to address the problems in local government finance caused by the depression. At that time North Carolina counted 62 counties and 152 cities, as well as hundreds of special tax districts in default on principal and interest payments for outstanding financial obligations such as municipal bonds and loans.
The General Assembly has tasked the commission with three primary responsibilities. The first is to review and approve all requests of government units - including counties, towns and taxing districts - to borrow money. Once that approval is given, the commission is responsible for selling the debt or bonds on behalf of the government unit. And thirdly, the commission oversees the annual independent audit of local government units to assure their fiscal strength to fulfill their financial and service obligations.
In the case of Spring Lake, the LGC stepped in late last year after a review of its town records and meeting minutes showed it could not complete its audits on time; that it had overspent its annual budget by $1million; and most notably had poor record keeping of its spending and the actions of official meetings.
This financial debacle would not have progressed so far, for so long, had there not been an intentional effort on the part of town alderman to keep the ongoing disaster from gaining any publicity.
Will Doran, covering this story for the Raleigh News & Observer noted that the state auditor’s report accused the town’s Board of Alderman of skirting public record laws by not recording any of their meetings and detailing their decisions. This action began in 2019 after the town clerk attempted to release minutes from a closed session of the board, after which she was banned from attending and recording all board meetings.
It is fortunate that the LGC has the capacity to step in to prevent further abuse, but it will fall on the town’s taxpayers and residents to take corrective action. Now, five years after the problem first became public, the town’s residents will find that they are on the hook for a variety of financial obligations that have been compounding over those years.
There are two conclusions to this story. The first is that the public has a key role and responsibility in the governance of their community. As President Ronald Reagan so famously advised, “trust but verify.” And it is the verification process that requires active participation.
But in order to have the ability to verify there is the need for access to all the information. What obviously happened in Spring Lake was slow and methodical restraint of information that lulled the citizens and taxpayers into a feeling that all was well with town government.
Now five years later, the truth is out but that does little to salve the damage done and the costs that await the town, its business community and its taxpayers. Transparency and public disclosure are more than simple platitudes that no longer have strong meaning; they are concepts that should be applied in every government setting and with every action.
As the citizens of Spring Lake have discovered, closed or opaque governance is very costly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.