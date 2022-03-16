Every time drivers pull up to the gas pump to fill their tanks or food shoppers begin to pay their bill, they see first-hand the impacts of inflation, which is the result of profligate spending by the federal government and not, as President claims, the result of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. Now the impacts are growing beyond just the personal spending and are encroaching on government services, which in turn will add additional cost to individual taxpayers. And the inflationary spiral continues.
Pine Knoll Shores recently announced the need to raise the wages of town employees 8% to 18% in order to keep up with competition with other municipalities who are likewise losing staff to other towns. This can best be described as a ‘vicious cycle’ in which the solution only generates a similar problem, leading to the same solution, which only enhances the original problem.
While it is appropriate to provide pay raises to recognize the quality or longevity of service or a requisite improvement in knowledge, it is a far greater problem when pay raises are given as a defensive move to avoid the loss of personnel to other communities that face personnel losses. Now local governments are having to “steal” employees from other towns which only opens the door to similar actions by those municipalities and county governments in response.
Pine Knoll Shores town manager Brian Kramer noted in an e-mail that the town is losing employees to other county towns such as Atlantic Beach and Morehead City, as well as other municipal and county governments across the state.
In making the announcement following a town board meeting last Wednesday, Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman told News-Times reporter Brad Rich that, “we had no choice” in explaining the need to give across the board pay raises. He went on to say that it’s hard to get qualified applicants, noting that to replace the town’s departing tax collector only two of the ten applicants were considered qualified.
“There’s a labor shortage,” the mayor said, “and all the towns are facing it. We’re all eyeing each other’s employees.”
The town’s tax collector is leaving for a job paying 70% more than the current salary of $50,000 with the added perk that the new job allows for remote work and not having to be in an office. While the idea of a major salary increase is significant, the concept of a public employee not working in the town’s offices where there is public oversight, should be an obvious concern for taxpayers.
Setting aside the issue of working at home versus the town’s facilities, the real issue is the rapid inflation of salaries, as Pine Knoll Shores and other local governments are obviously experiencing, which by obvious extension will quickly fall to taxpayers to support.
Mayor Brodman noted that the initial funding to cover these salary increases starting next month through the end of the 2020-22 fiscal year will come from the balance ($146,000) the town currently holds of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARP) funds.
It is ironic that the vicious cycle of inflation that is causing the staffing and salary challenges for Pine Knoll Shores is the very funding source the town is relying on for the short term support of its staffing pay raises- the ARP.
In March of 2021, shortly after taking possession of the White House, President Biden opened the taps of federal funds with the ARP to counteract the forced closures of businesses dictated by both state and national offices out of fear of the Covid-19 pandemic. The result of these very arbitrary and economically damaging closures resulted in an immediate decline in the national economy and the displacement of millions of employees who were forced to unemployment lines.
Despite concerns from economists who cautioned that the “printing of money” would have inflationary consequences, the Biden administration let the taps flow with over $1trillion in the form of direct payments of $1,400 to individuals, child tax credits that likewise were sent in the form of cash to families, a variety of support programs including direct payments to businesses and to local governments.
Now the country is feeling the consequence of this government largesse as the bill is now due. But adding to this need to pay the piper, is the fact that the labor force is no longer readily available.
For months the Biden administration has applauded its success in opening the job market, but now a lack of qualified or, in some cases interested, employees is being felt at every level in both the private and public sector. This issue became most apparent in the hospitality industry which, after Covid-19 quarantines were lifted, could not find adequate staffs to fill empty positions. This resulted in many restaurants either reducing the days of service or just closing down permanently.
This problem persisted in other private sector markets as well, forcing companies to either pay higher wages for which they were sometimes in adequately prepared, or like other service oriented businesses such as restaurants, they found alternatives or closed.
Government, particularly local governments such as Pine Knoll Shores, don’t have that luxury.
Public services such as garbage collection, fire, police and emergency management are all part and parcel of town services. They along with a variety of other professional services are mandatory and critical for both residents and businesses within the town. When local governments begin to lose their qualified personnel to competitive forces such as higher salaries being offered in either the private or public sector, they have no choice but to meet the competition.
As noted, the cycle continues as prices for products and labor continue to spiral upwards while at the same time services either stagnate or decline. There is no clear solution, but in the interim it will be costly, not only at the gas pump and grocery counter, but now at the tax office as well.
