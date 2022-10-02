Floridians face a daunting task as they begin the cleanup after the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, and this effort stands to be compounded and overwhelmed by political forces as the critical November elections approach.
With only 37 days before the mid-terms, coverage for Florida’s recovery efforts will be consumed by its influence in the upcoming elections, which pits Republican Governor Ron DeSantis against former governor and Democrat Congressman Charlie Crist. Because Gov. DeSantis has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration he is now seen as a strong Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
Talking to Florida Politics reporter Gray Rohrer just days before the storm hit Florida’s Gulf Coast, Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist acknowledged this focus and in passing suggested that attention be paid to the real story- the storm - and not politics.
“I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday,” Mr. Crist said. “What we all need to do is be focused on protecting fellow Floridians.”
Mr. Crist is to be commended for his restraint but his and others will end quickly with a little more than a month from the election. Within days we will see “armchair quarterbacking” as the recovery begins.
Just as Hurricane Ian was making landfall New York Times reporters Reid Epstein and Alan Rappeport penned an article headlined, “As storm hits, DeSantis pauses political bomb throwing.” That article focused on the governor’s previous criticisms of President Biden’s policies and noted his efforts to relocate undocumented Venezuelan immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
Now that the hurricane is past, the media and political pundits will be watching every move and decision made by DeSantis with the express purpose of creating a political score sheet to be used against him in the mid-terms and any future races, particularly the 2024 presidential race should he decide to run.
What this attention will mean for Florida is that there will be individuals and organizations, including the nation’s liberal media, actually rooting for DeSantis’ failure as a governor. If that is the case, the real losers will not only be the residents of Florida, but also the country.
Florida’s agriculture industry is a major provider for food crops for the country. The nation’s food supply is under significant duress from the drought in the west which is now compounded by the damage caused in the sunshine state by Hurricane Ian.
There is already cynicism among those who have lived through natural disasters such as hurricanes. The media and elected officials are always prepared to show up as the disaster nears and then to stand amid the ruble and decry the terrible conditions for the residents and communities. But once the storm is long gone, so too are all the media and elected officials who have expressed their sincere concern and condolences.
For many of us here in coastal North Carolina who have lived through a wide array of hurricanes and Nor’easters, we fully understand the work ahead for Florida. As News-Times reporter Cheryl Burke reports in today’s paper, the Morehead City Fire Department recalls the contribution the Lee County, Florida Fire Department made following Hurricane Florence.
“Lee County EMS showed up for us right after the storm (Florence) passed and by them coming, they provided a much-needed break for our crews,” Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade explains. Now Morehead City Fire and Rescue along with other county departments are returning the favor to help Lee County operations which are tasked with hurricane recovery, the likes of which few have ever experienced.
The reality as we know here in coastal North Carolina, is that the real work begins after the storm departs, along with the politicians and media. And as we have seen with the destruction caused by a Category 1 storm such as Florence, the recovery takes years.
America has become so addicted to reality TV that the real events are distant and disconnected from the viewers, allowing them to “armchair quarter back” the events, totally ignoring the human suffering that is taking place. The introduction of a political narrative only makes the story for the news editors that more compelling.
It is obvious from the NY Times perspective, that all of Governor DeSantis’ actions will involve a political calculus. These observations are being made by reporters who had the convenience and luxury of air conditioning and possibly some popcorn to munch on as they watched the devastation created by Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The media, and politicians, need to step back, reassess the circumstances that Floridians now face and understand, as does Gov. DeSantis and all of the elected officials in Florida, that this event transcends pontification and finger pointing. What is needed is sincere and tangible human effort in the recovery of millions of lives devastated by an unprecedented natural disaster- Hurricane Ian.
