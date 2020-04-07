All aspects of our daily lives are being impacted by the pandemic COVID-19 sweeping the nation and world. And education, as noted in recent news stories, is feeling the change.
Cheryl Burke’s article, “Studying the new normal” details how students, parents and teachers are responding to the new educational environment because of sequestration from group activities out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic. The new environment is remote learning in a virtual classroom, usually the homes of the students.
For parents it is proving to be an eye opening experience as to what teachers deal with on a daily basis during the school year - a definite benefit for teacher appreciation. One parent recently told a county school official that it is imperative that the schools reopen, apparently to save the sanity of the entire household.
Teachers also are having to re-think how they are instructing and in the process redesign some of the lesson plans to accommodate the absence of one-on-one contact that they have in the standard classroom. Teaching is a lot more than just providing instruction, it also involves understanding the learning abilities of the student that can only be done through observation that occurs in the classroom. Since teachers are lacking that contact, they are having to develop new methods for tracking the success of the students.
Students also require an adjustment. With the exception of the very earliest grades, kindergarten, first and second grades, students have been trained to learn in the standard classroom. Now for most students the environment, which is their home, is radically different from their normal classroom. This new learning environment requires greater focus and more discipline for the student to retain the information.
This “new normal” is also providing new challenges and new opportunities that won’t be apparent for months and years to come.
A major challenge is the lack of anecdotal information about the success of on-line instruction. Because all the students are in their final semester of this school year, there will be little to no chance to identify any educational deficiencies before they move up the educational path. This potential failure needs to be addressed now with plans for remediation if required.
The opportunities that will result from this new educational effort, since it is universal, is to examine the results in a standardized format. The vast majority of schools nationwide are closed, providing the ability to track the success of the students across the country. By doing so, the education community has a standardized baseline to compare to the older environment, and through this experience, refine digital educational material and instruction.
When television first appeared it was hailed as a new educational frontier, an argument since debunked. Likewise, the computer was embraced for its educational capacity but its use has lacked continuity and refinement. The current virus pandemic has forced the use of computers in education in ways that were only imagined but now are happening on a daily basis.
This effort is not without its faults. There are numerous mini-crises being identified because of the reliance of this still nascent technology. As noted there is the need to alter the teaching structure and the need to train the students to use the technology. Also lacking is adequate access to both the equipment and internet services that are not universally available. Already stories show that in both rural and metropolitan areas, internet services are lacking or nonexistent.
The current experience is revealing these and other shortages that can be reasonably addressed in the near term. What will be required from this “new normal” in education is a willingness by education leaders and the community to accept what can be a far better teaching and learning experience for tomorrow’s leaders.
(1) comment
Nothing will ever replace the tried and proven Mark 1 Eyeball .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.