Families, teachers and students are to be congratulated as they enjoy a week of graduation celebrations that have become a national tradition with high schoolers shifting their tassels from the right side of their flat-hatted mortar boards to the left, symbolizing their conclusion of one level of their education. But this year’s class deserves special recognition for all that they have endured during their four-year academic journey.
For the 526 students attending the county’s public schools, along with 15 graduating seniors at Gramercy Christian School, and the hundreds of homeschoolers who are receiving certificates, there should be a footnote added to their certificates recognizing this year’s graduates for their perseverance to succeed in one of the most tumultuous high school periods in history.
As this year’s graduating class began their freshmen year in the fall of 2018, there was excitement, tempered with a certain amount of trepidation, about what to expect as they began their four-year journey to eventual high school graduation. But what they experienced over that four-year period is something that will surely impact their future and will definitely be memories that they can pass down to future generations.
Within weeks of arriving at their new high schools, and in the case of home-schoolers, as they came to grips with new curriculum, these wet-behind-the ears freshmen found themselves displaced from their classrooms, and in some cases their homes, as a result of Hurricane Florence.
The relentless rains and hurricane force winds that pounded the county for 72 hours resulted in significant water damage in all of the county’s schools. Despite the very quick remedial action on the part of Carteret County Schools Superintendent Matt Bottoms, the county’s schools were closed for six weeks of repair once the storm abated.
School closures were not the only impact the storm had on the county’s students. Homes and businesses were also damaged, forcing many students and their families from their homes for extended periods, to include a year or more. In some cases, families could only find housing outside of the county, which required commuting to work and school.
Yet the students and their parent persevered through all the inconvenience and emotional trauma of the recovery that, four years later, is still ongoing.
As this year’s graduates began their sophomore year in the fall of 2019 there was a glimmer of normalcy as most of the major facilities in the county were returning to full operation. Then, within weeks of the start of the school year, mother nature once again disrupted significant portions of the county with the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, devastating much of the county’s eastern region and Ocracoke Island.
That storm necessitated families to leave their homes, particularly in Ocracoke. Many of the families from that island town relocated to Carteret County, which created confusion for some of the school’s students. But this was only a precursor for even greater challenges to come.
Shortly after the spring semester of 2020 began, the county’s schools closed down out of concern for the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Once again students were restricted from attending classes or school events and even enjoying the normal activities of socializing with their classmates.
The fall semester of 2020 for these now rising high school juniors began with the anticipation that they would somehow be able to enjoy a more normal education experience in spite of the ongoing pandemic. But that too, was not to be. The result was a convoluted year of education, with some students attending school remotely through computer connection or attending a hybrid program that involved two days in-person attendance and three days of remote learning.
Because of restricted in-person classroom instructions for the 2020-21 school year both the Junior and Senior Class students were denied a critical portion of their educational experience, in addition to the opportunity to enjoy the social and extra-curricular activities that have been a high school tradition.
As the 2021-22 school year began, the pandemic had subsided, but not the fear of the pandemic, and as a result this graduating class found itself in a maelstrom of controversy over the use of face masks, vaccinations and of course, social distancing.
Throughout it all, this year’s high school graduates kept their focus on the ultimate goal of graduating, which they have successfully done.
This success can also be attributed to parents, who in some cases were not always supportive of administrative decisions involving masks and social distancing, but persevered with their students to finish the race. Also to be applauded are the teachers who, working under unusual and often times arduous conditions, continued to motivate students who could have given up out of frustration, fear or disappointment, but did not.
It is an understatement to simply say that this year’s graduating class has been tried like no other four-year class. They surely have.
The experience and the success of the past four years for this year’ graduating class should embolden the graduates, giving them confidence and a desire to continue their academic journey. As they shifted the tassels and received their certificates of graduation, which should include an asterisk for perseverance, these students were symbolizing that they have not finished their education, but rather are now moving to greater challenges as well as greater opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.