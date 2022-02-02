Much has been written over the past few days about the passing of John Capps and his commitment to Rotary International. The headline in the News-Times accurately described him as “an amazing humanitarian” and as a legend in that international service club, but those stories don’t fully embrace the man.
For John T. Capps, life was like the proverbial glass- always half full- and each day was an opportunity to add more to both his life and his community, which he did until his very last breath.
While he was definitely a humanitarian, he also had a comedic sense about him. Stories abound about his humor, and some might describe as outrageous, approaches to challenges. When he first arrived in the county to promote a newly formed local bank, County Bank, he would walk into potential investors and regale them with an opportunity to keep their money locally.
After the successful development of the new bank, John decided that Morehead City and Carteret County would be his home. With the help of two local entrepreneurs who had a surplus A.B. Dick mimeograph machine, John set up shop as Capps Printing. To introduce himself to possible customers he would print and pad note cards with the name of the potential customer and deliver them without any expectation of an immediate order. Before long his customer base grew, forcing him to enlarge his office and eventually buying a small building located on Bald Drive, which represented another of his unique endeavors- Bald Headed Men of America.
John at an early age had begun to lose his hair but it never occurred to him that it was significant until he started losing job opportunities after he graduated from Campbell College (now a university).
In a 2013 Huff Post Live interview with host Nancy Redd, he explained that he had been accepted as a candidate for a major bank. “(They) sent me to Atlanta for the final interview and (I) had an extraordinary visit; spent three or four days meeting nice people,” he recounted. But his bald pate was his undoing.
“And then on the last day, when they brought us in to give us our review and whether we made it or not -- then they were just casual enough at that time to say, 'you know, the image of our company does not have room for a bald head. We are dealing with young people, you are going to be associated with young people, and baldness is kind of associated with more mature people. We need our company to represented by somebody that has hair,’” John recalled.
"On the way home, I thought about it, and said 'you know, it's more important what's in the head than what's on top of it. [I] contacted my daddy and my aunt and a couple of uncles who were bald and said, 'hey let's start the Bald Headed Men of America. Let's be proud of every hair we don't have, and let's make headway in life. By golly, they supported me and we did it," he said.
That event and the subsequent creation of Bald Headed Men of America resulted in John’s appearances on national TV shows and featured in national publications such as the Washington Post, Time magazine, and Chicago Tribune as well as international appearances including the BBC.
But John was not one to seek publicity just for himself. He was always on the lookout for an opportunity to highlight the success of others as he did while serving as president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.
By mid 1983 the ongoing efforts by U.S. Marines and sailors to maintain peace in war-torn Lebanon had heated considerably and the peacekeepers were under constant threat. Recognizing the valiant effort of the returning 22nd Marine Amphibious Unit (MAU), John decided that, as the chamber president, it was his job to lead a welcome home celebration.
Working with less than a three-week window before the Marines and sailors were to arrive at the Morehead City State Port, John set out to do what most of his friends and the chamber members thought was an impossible mission- to make their return home a national event.
But impossible was a word that John didn’t accept and when the 22nd MAU arrived at the Morehead City State Port, thousands of well-wishers and welcome banners lined the roadway from the state port all the way to the convoy’s final destination in Jacksonville. All the major news outlets including newspapers from Chicago and St. Louis, were on hand to record the welcome home. (Six months later, Dec. 7, 1983 another welcome home was arranged but this time under different circumstances as the 24th MAU returned after losing 241 Marines, sailors and soldiers following the bombing of the U.S. barracks in Beirut.)
John’s life is filled with a legion of stories beyond Rotary such as his effort to collect old bicycles that he and others repaired for individuals, mostly homeless, who were facing life’s challenges and needed some form of transportation. Never one to judge the people he tried to help, he met them where they were in life to extend a helping hand without ever thinking he was doing anything special.
No task ever seemed too small for his attention or too large that he couldn’t, at the very least, attempt to assist. Natural disasters were like a magnet. He wouldn’t think twice about raising aid or providing direct assistance if he saw the opportunity, and that’s why his travels took him to Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina and to Ground Zero after 9-11.
Unquestionably Rotary International benefited from John’s work and leadership. But for John, Rotary was more than a service club with an international reach, it was a force multiplier for him as he worked tirelessly to help others. In the end John’s glass is no long half full; instead, it is overflowing with the thousands of lives he touched and a community that, like his bald pate, shines brighter.
