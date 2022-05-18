Carteret Community College’s ranking as the number two community college in the country brings home an issue of value for students and a benefit for the county that warrants recognition along with the 393 graduates who received a variety of diplomas this past week.
SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company, recently released the 2022 Best Community Colleges in America report, a ranking of 801 community colleges across the nation. This year’s review resulted in CCC coming in second in the national review and the third consecutive year being ranked in the top five.
Over the past three years CCC has progressed from the number four spot in 2019, to being ranked third last year and then this year as number two.
Among the competitive criteria used in the judging process were student to faculty ratios, tuition and fees, and graduation rates. The combination of all those categories resulted in another successful year for the college, with the only school to have a combined grade better than CCC’s being Montgomery County Community College.
It is noteworthy that the community colleges in North Carolina and Wisconsin occupied the top 10 spots in this year’s review.
While the success rate of graduation and the student to faculty ratios warranted accolades, there was one criterium that deserves special focus both for CCC and also the community college concept - price. The cost of education has gotten out of hand and it is beginning to resonate, with decreased applications at traditional four institutions and a renewed interest in the educational and professional benefits available through the community college system.
Currently, over 44 million college graduates owe a combined total of $1.7 trillion in outstanding student loans. The average debt for those students still owing for their college degree is $37,000.
President Biden and members of congress are now debating the appropriate actions to solve the crisis posed by exorbitant student debt, which is becoming a financial hardship not only for the students but also for the nation’s economy. The solutions are fraught with political landmines but none the less, solutions are needed.
Years of tradition and a growing hubris about their value has resulted in four year colleges and universities increasing their tuition and fees well beyond the capacity for the average 18 or 20-year-old who is just starting out in life. According to U.S. News and World Report, over the past 20 years the average tuition and fees at private national universities has jumped 144%; for out-of-state tuition to public national universities and colleges 171%; and for in-state four year public institutions the increase is a stunning 211%.
These numbers make the inflation for the cost of living, 54% over the same 20-year period, pale in comparison.
Wisely, would-be-college students, and their parents who often times underwrite college expenses, are rethinking the cost benefit to attend either a public or private college. But not only is the expense a heavy burden so too is the structure of student loans that, because of federal legislation, are permanent regardless of financial circumstances.
CCC’s tuition and fees of $2,640, when compared to other community colleges, ranked in the 25th percentile. But the greater contrast comes in comparison with the average cost of attending a public university as an in-state student. Tuition and fees at UNC-Chapel Hill for example, are $8,962 for in-state residents, not counting the extra cost of room and board, estimated at $11,000. That rounds out the basic cost of attending that university alone at close to $20,000 annually and still does not include books and supplies.
Extending the price out for a minimum of four years results in a diploma that costs at least $80,000 to $100,000 and that is if the student completes the course of study in four years. But delays in graduation are not unusual because of the availability of required classes that are often times filled to capacity, resulting in either a delayed conclusion for the desired major or an extra session of summer school, which of course comes at a cost.
Then there are the students who begin on a course of study only to determine later that it is not what was expected or the student’s interested have changed. In many cases this change in career paths can be adjusted if there is a close student-teacher connection, but that is seldom available in larger university or college settings. Community colleges on the other hand, are noted for smaller class sizes.
In addition to the low cost for students, CCC ranked ninth in student to faculty ratio, tied with Montgomery County Community College.
Because there are fewer students per class there is more interaction and communications between student and teacher, resulting in a better outcome for the student both in academic performance and in career decisions.
Community colleges are, as their designation notes, focused on providing educational opportunities specifically within their communities for academic and technical training. But they have expanded to offer courses that are transferable to four-year institutions as well.
CCC has partnered with UNC-Chapel Hill through the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program, C-STEP, which allows students to enroll at the community college for the first two years of their four-year course of study, thereby saving thousands of dollars in educational expense. The students then complete their last two years on the UNC-CH campus.
CCC’s success in the national ranking of community colleges is a good opportunity to take note that Carteret County is supporting an academic asset that goes beyond today’s expectations and creates opportunities that enhance our community and future without burdensome consequences.
Our compliments to Carteret Community College’s staff and administration on a successful year, with more to come, and to the 393 students who took a wise approach to their education and are now alumni of one of the finest community colleges in the country. Congratulations.
