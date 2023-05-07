Efforts by the conservative leadership in the N.C. Legislature to broaden the availability of Opportunity Scholarships for residents, regardless of income, is a benefit for public education and not a detraction, as liberals and many in the education industry contend.
For too long students and their parents have been restricted to the education available based on their geographical location or zip code. The result of these restrictions has meant that students, along with their parents or guardians, have had to accept the educational services available in their school districts regardless of the needs of the student or even the success of the schools in that particular district.
It is common knowledge that residents in high wealth communities, particularly large metro markets, have had access to better facilities and thus more academic alternatives, such as special classes or a greater variety of educators. This is not unusual considering that these communities have more financial resources, both from private sources as well as high local tax revenues, to support their particular school system.
Recognizing the inequity in the school funding structure across the state, the legislature’s Republican leadership has, since 2013, worked to provide opportunities for the low and modest income families who are concerned about their children’s education to have greater access to alternatives such as private schools.
Following several court challenges, the legislature approved a special budget, outside of the state’s education budget, to fund Opportunity Scholarships targeted to families that were at 100 % of the federal poverty line. Over the years the legislature has continued to add to the fund, now at $94.89 million, and in the process broadened access, allowing applications from families whose income is 323% of the federal poverty line or 175% of the income limits, to qualify for free-and-reduced lunch vouchers.
According to EdChoice, a non-profit, nonpartisan education organization promoting educational choice for families, over 24,000 students are benefiting from state funding vouchers to attend private schools within the state. The organization’s website notes that “roughly two-fifths of North Carolina students were eligible for a scholarship and less than 1% of students statewide actually use one of three educational choice programs (which also) include Special Education Scholarship Grants for Children with Disabilities and Personal Education Savings Accounts.”
This week the legislature, in addition to earlier action that will grow the budget for the scholarship program by increasing appropriations to $120 million next year, adding $15 million each year thereafter until 2030, approved expansion of the scholarship, eliminating income gaps. There are thresholds based on income levels to determine voucher amounts, but the new bill assures that 50% of the recipients qualify in the low and modest income category.
Opponents to both Opportunity Scholarships, surprisingly, are the liberals in Raleigh who would normally be very supportive of any program that spreads the state’s tax wealth to the voters, particularly low and modest income families. But, out of fear that this program reduces their influence over the teacher’s unions and challenges the institutionalization of education, Democrats in Raleigh have voted unanimously to fight the bill and their partisan standard bearer, Gov. Roy Cooper, has announced his plan to veto the legislation.
Earlier this year, citing the expansion of the scholarship funding to the tune of $1.3 billion over the next seven years, he tweeted that the bill is “worse than awful.”
These opponents see Opportunity Scholarships as an attack on the public schools that heretofore have had unlimited access to the state coffers without any real challenge. Now the legislature is promoting competition in education.
We promote competition in every facet of our lives with a desire for choice, so why is it so wrong to provide choices for our students and their families? The answer is, this program will reduce the centralized control over the educational, as well as the social and cultural, outlook of future generations.
In addition to putting parents and their students in control of their educational decisions, broadening and promoting the use of Opportunity Scholarships will result in more engagement on the part of parents.
Parent's investment of time and interest in school activities for their children has diminished significantly over the years. The only time many parents even darkened their children's schools was when some major event was taking place or when called to attend a meeting. The rest of the time the parents felt that their children's education was in the hands of the professionals and that they need not engage.
The national quarantine, shutting down in-classroom attendance for students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the spring of 2020 and all of the following school year, changed this perception that many parents had about the quality and even the content of their children's education. Granted, both the students and their teachers were severely challenged to attempt to continue the status quo of education in a totally unfamiliar environment (remote learning), for which they had zero preparation. But the overall experience left many parents questioning the quality of the education as they saw it unfold in their living rooms and kitchen tables.
Over the past three years, parents have begun questioning the policies and even particular aspects of the education system. From wondering about the subjects being taught, to the books being read in class and in the library to now about who can utilize which restrooms and participate in various sports activities (transgender issues), parents are more involved. Better late than never, one might suggest.
The anticipated success of Senate Bill 406, entitled ‘Choose Your School, Choose Your Future’ will create a more competitive environment in grades K-12 statewide by giving parents the option, if they choose, to seek alternative educational opportunities. This privilege promotes parental involvement and thus more reasons to be engaged in their children’s education, which in turn will aid teachers.
In the end school choice is a benefit, not a detraction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.