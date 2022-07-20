As Democrat Gov. Roy Coopers signed the new state budget last week, he also announced that he will lift the state of emergency executive order that has existed for over two years- an action and decision that is long overdue and will go unnoticed by the vast majority in the state.
In the long run, this delayed action and the subsequent disinterest of the public, greatly diminishes both the effort and the significance of the states of emergency.
On March 10, 2020, Gov. Cooper, responding to fears about the COVID-19 pandemic, declared a state of emergency once the coronavirus was confirmed to have reached the state. Within days of that declaration Cooper banned mass gatherings, including the closure of all public schools, forcing students to attend class via remote connection. On March 17 he closed all restaurants and bars for dine-in services, allowing only takeout orders.
Restaurants and schools were not the only businesses shuttered by the governor’s executive directives; also included were entertainment facilities, barbershops, hair salons and gymnasiums. By the end of March he initiated “stay at home orders,” restricting any public activities, including attending business operations.
With this declaration the governor expanded unemployment benefits statewide and in the process tapped into federal funds that were flowing to help stem the economic impacts of both national and state restrictions. With his focus on those continued federal funds, the governor has been slow to remove the state of emergency out of concern that federal dollars would dry up.
As the governor’s dictates continued to emanate from his office over the past 29 months, the legislature attempted to quell his unilateral authority, demanding that he seek consensus with the 10-member Council of State, the other state elected officials, as established in the state’s Emergency Management Act of 1977.
Because that act lacks any real controls of the governor Cooper ignored the request, establishing close to 200 executive orders without consent and in many cases, based on flawed information. Many of these executive orders were eventually overturned by the courts, but not before they created economic and social havoc across the state.
Frustrated by the governor’s blatant disregard for the Emergency Management Act, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 105, which requires approval of the 10-member Council of State for any state of emergency to extend beyond seven days. A state of emergency extending beyond 45 days requires approval by the legislature.
The governor initially refused to sign the bill but was willing to do so with the passage of the 2021 biennial budget, once the provision was added that the new restrictions will not be effective in 2023, as Cooper concludes his final year in office.
In March of this year, two years after the declaration of a state of emergency the governor noted in a meeting at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh that “we have turned the corner on this pandemic,” stating further “the worst is over.” But despite acknowledging that a state of emergency didn’t exist, and despite repeated pleas from both Democrat and Republican legislators to lift the declaration, the governor continued its existence.
Now, almost two and a half years later, Governor Cooper announces that he will graciously lift the order. It is ironic that he has made this determination as a new coronavirus is appearing across the country, resulting in major metro markets debating the renewal of mask mandates
and oversight thresholds.
But there is a more subtle and problematic conclusion to the governor’s very arbitrary and cavalier use of the state’s emergency powers act. Over the past two years the public has become frustrated by the destructive nature of the state of emergency, resulting in businesses, primarily small independent businesses, being financially devastated to the point they have closed permanently.
Added to the lost jobs and financial investments were major inconveniences for the public writ large. Much of the frustration was the result of poor planning on the part of the state and failure to respond quickly once certain thresholds were reached or when it became obvious that government mandates were no longer effective.
This frustration with government mandates, the lack of adequate concern for the impacts of those mandates, and a general feeling that government, particularly Governor Cooper, was not concerned about the negative experiences, have resulted in a dismissal of leadership.
Declarations of emergency should mean something to those they are destined to impact. But the lack of any real emergency while maintaining that program diminishes the meaning of the word emergency.
As in the allegory involving the boy who cried wolf too many times when there was no wolf attacking his sheep, the town’s people refused to come to the shepherd’s assistance once the real wolf appeared. Likewise, the next time Governor Cooper or his successor declares the need for a state of emergency there will be a strong dose of public cynicism that may prove harmful should it result in a slow or non-response.
Not only does the declaration lose its impact and meaning as it did with the boy who cried wolf too many times, it also diminishes the support of the very agencies that are required to sustain and enforce the declarations. The result is that those agencies, in addition to losing credibility, are themselves less inclined to provide oversight.
The governor’s delayed and very casual use of the state of emergency declaration has done long term harm for not only the state’s abilities to react appropriately but also in trust for those in authority. The governor and the legislature should acknowledge this loss of trust and work to renew trust in government and its agencies before it is too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.