I attended the NCMFC meeting on 2/23-2/25. The first evening was public comment. The majority of the speakers were CCA members, guides and individuals, who basically repeated the same script that was obviously authored by someone else and read over and over. There were two instances where the individuals were loud, rude, and obnoxious. One individual directed accusations and insults against commission members and the other directed them at the director of the CCA. Both of these individuals were wrong in their approach on comments and should have been silenced by the chairman quicker than they actually were.
The first action item that came before the committee on Thursday AM was the Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass FMP. There was much discussion on this topic with most of the comments coming from the recreational representatives in opposition to reopening the large mesh gill nets above the Ferry lines. They sighted a small shad industry catch as the reasons for not opening but that was not the reason. The reason became very apparent later during the discussions on southern flounder, which I will cover later. The overwhelming elephant in the room on the striped bass issue was the enormous number of overages that the recreational sector had caught, 147,000 lbs, in the Roanoke zone. This will lead to a much shorter season in that area this year due to paybacks that have to be accounted for. There was discussion on the nets above the Ferry lines which led to a motion that kept the current regulations in place and did not allow these nets back above the ferry line. It should be noted that both Commissioners in the at Large seats voted to keep the current regulations. The recreational community will neither understand this or in any way feel they should be held responsible for these overages. If the commercial fishing industry went over their quota that much it would be Armageddon in the eyes of these same fishermen. The fact is that when the Fishery Reform Act was amended in 2010, measures to end overfishing and rebuild the stocks in a certain time frame were implemented that force the Division and Wildlife to consider paybacks and drastic cuts in quotas that would meet the criteria of these changes. These amendments were authored and heavily backed by the CCA and other groups. Little did they believe that they would be in the bullseye down the road on species they heavily fish, or should I say OVERFISH. BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR……
The second action item was the Amendment Three to the Southern Flounder FMP. After the presentation from the division discussion was started and immediately there was a motion to ban all large mesh gill nets from a recreational commissioner. This falls in line with EVERY FMP that division presents, no matter what the science says or common-sense dictates, the immediate battle cry from the recreational sector is “BAN THE NETS”. The argument of bycatch and indiscriminate harvest is always their logic. So, let’s look at that a moment.
TOTAL REMOVALS (POUNDS); ALLOWABLE; ACTUAL; OVERAGE; OVERAGE %
COMMERCIAL - 2019: 531,629; 804,117; 272,488; 48%
2020: 391,726; 484,595; 92,869; 23%
2021: 391,726; 480,054; 88,328; 22%
RECREATIONAL 2019: 207,382; 461,588; 254,206; 122%
2020: 152,808; 456,636; 303,828; 198%
2021: 152,808; 566,000; 413,192; 270%
This data is straight out of the divisions actual landing numbers. It CLEARLY shows two things: (1) The recreational sector is overfishing the TAL(Total Allowable Landings) set forth by the division at an alarming and absolutely irresponsible pace. (2) It shows a complete lack of intent to ever abide by the Quota set forth as mandated by the very amendments they set forth in the 2010 FRA amendments.
The commercial fishing sector, while overfishing slightly, has achieved the 52% reduction mandated by the plan to end overfishing and restore the stock. If they stay in compliance with this plan, they will have completed their part of the process to allow the stock to rebound and flourish.
The cry now from the recreational community is they don’t believe the data that is used to set the guidelines for this process. The recreational community has a MRIP statistical data system that estimated recreational removals through surveys at the landing docks, and online. I hear from my fellow anglers, “ I have never been interviewed or checked at a ramp for what I caught”. That, in itself is scary. It would lead one to think that the MRIP data may even be low on reported catch. The commercial sector is governed by a trip ticket system that mandates that every trip be recorder in a mandatory trip ticket system that updates to the division daily or weekly. Now I’m not going to accuse anything either way, but you ask me at the ramp, “how many fish did you catch?” A few of these and none of those. A commercial fisherman gets paid for what is on that trip ticket, so it is more than likely very accurate.
The next wail from the recreational side is the quota of the flounder they are allowed to capture. It has always been a traditional 80% commercial and 20% recreational flounder fishery. In recent years the numbers of recreational fishermen have increased, and the commercial fishermen has decreased. Hence the cry of “We want more Quota”. During amendment 2 and subsequently Amendment three there have been measures voted in that shift quota from the commercial sector to the recreational sector. This should achieve a 50/50% balance when the stock is deemed rebuilt with no overfishing occurring. The fault in this shift is exposed during a rebuilding process. You do not shift quota from one sector to another during this period. If you do, the constants that got you to the point you are at now become skewed and the data is altered and convoluted. The division was put on the spot with this very question and stated that the shifting of quota from sector to sector is not a good idea during rebuilding. This should be done after the process has reach the rebuilt stage. One commissioner, who had the deciding vote on reallocation to start with, agreed with the division and made a motion to delay the reallocation percentages by 2 years to see if the data stream could be interpreted in an accurate basis. This did nothing to change the allocation amounts at the end of the process but delayed the beginning of reallocation by two years. OMG, you would have thought that he had just decreed that the first born of every recreational home be banned from fishing for life. The recreational representatives argued and argued against this, but the motion eventually passed. The real truth of this is apparent in the overages you see above on the chart.
If you shift over more quota you are only contributing to the overwhelming amount of overage you will see in this fishery from the recreational side. It will also increase the number of flounder dead discards.
The large mesh gill net group, that has been so maligned as the “greatest evil to ever exists in fishing”, fishes a VERY SPECIFIC gear that targets southern flounder. In 2021 their landings were 247,930 lbs with a dead discard ratio of 4,449 lbs.
In 2021, the recreational sector had landings of 566,000 lbs, 413,192 lbs over their allowance, ( 270 %) over, with a dead discard ratio of 38,843 lbs (184,968 fish) to add to this. Making it a total of 454,165 lbs. (297%) the recreational sector overfished the Total Allowable Landings. This through using mainly a hook and line and an increasing gigging sector. A hook and line, let me see, can there be ANY MORE INDISCRIMENENT piece of fishing gear on the planet? Hello Mr. speckled trout, don’t bite me, I’m only fishing for flounder. Hello Mr. Drum, please don’t bite that minnow on my line and swallow it down to your stomach because it’s only meant for a flounder. While a large mesh gill net can and does let these fish through without incident, it is rare, that once on a hook, these fish are not landed and have high rates of dead discards.
The final two anomalies occurred during the flounder discussions were very interesting if not appalling to say the least. After the motion to delay the shift in quota was voted on and passed, a recreational commissioner immediately made a motion for a moratorium on flounder. This was an obvious attempt to force all fishing to close on southern flounder. A very typical response that follows the “If we can’t have what we want, then everyone should suffer and no one should have it” gameplan the recreationals push. Damn the consumer, who, by the way, is the LARGEST user group of most every species of seafood, dwarfing the recreational users by far. The recreational interest do not care if the consumer has access to North Carolina seafood. This was also discussed at the very beginning of the plan when the recreationals had a chance then to put it into process, not three more years down the road. This same commissioned then made suggestions that if any future TALs be exceeded that a moratorium should be enforced. This is an easy out to get that on the rec side because they do not believe in a Quota and so far, have only shown that they have no restraint and do not respect any authority when it comes to a quota on their side. If they have their way, they will overfish the TAL on purpose to get the whole fishery shut down. This should never be allowed. If they overfish to the point the paybacks shut them down, then they are shut down. If the commercial interest operate within the parameters of the rules without significant overage, then they should be allowed to fish.
The second strange, and by all account’s borderline illegal, if not irresponsible act, was the chairman’s attempt to rule the delay of allocation motion out of order. Only through actions by other commissioners and then the subsequent vote to rule the chairman incorrect through Robert’s rules of Order, was the motion allowed to be voted on and passed. This has become a reoccurring pathway that has been exhibited by this particular chairman. On various occasions it appears that the process is being steered on a particular biased agenda that looks personal and special interest driven.
The message from the flounder FMP is very simple. The recreationals want more quota and will do whatever it takes to get more. If they don’t, they will just overfish their targets anyway because they deem that is their right. I do believe they have a valid question on the offshore (outside) flounder fishery on ocellated flounder (summer & gulf). The offshore fishery should be opened up. The burden of species recognition for the bag limit should fall on the angler. If the angler is checked by enforcement and has southern flounder in possession, a 1 time only warning ticket should be issued as long as they are not in violation of the bag limit. This should go into record against their license. A second violation of exceeded bag limit or mis-identified species should result in an immediate revocation of state fishing license and a five year period of revocation. Once again, never did they believe they would be the elephant in the room and the actions they themselves, through their representatives, put in place would come back to haunt them, but they have. BECAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR……
The last action item was delayed until Friday morning due to the long flounder discussions. That was the final vote on Amendment 2 to the Shrimp industry. After the division’s presentation, the motion to accept the legislative reviewed and Secretary approve shrimp plan was passed.
In all my years as a recreational angler living in eastern NC I have NEVER, and I mean NEVER, seen the hate and disgust shown by a select group of anglers pushing the rhetoric of the CCA and other groups against commercial fishing. I do not believe this is the average angler, but a group of self-centered, agenda driven, individuals, who stand to gain politically and monetarily from the closing of commercial fishing. I get asked all the time how can I champion a sector that has gill nets and trawls? I don’t think of it that way. I believe I try and point out every sector’s right to fish. I believe we all have that right. Commercial fishermen fish to provide their families with a home and a life that is distinctly unique to Eastern North Carolina. They also provide product to consumers, restaurants, and markets worldwide, not just locally, but worldwide. These people have the same rights to the fish as anyone does. The recreational angler, seeking to have a good time on the water is also important. I, we,all of us, enjoy catching fish and taking the family fishing while generating revenue for the economy and the state. All of this is a win win for everyone. The issue now is not the gear or the science, it’s the reallocation of quotas and the dollars that go with them.
As recreational fishing has grown the support industries have grown also. These industries see a growth trend that they want to exploit it and will help the special interest groups such as the CCA push every state for more friendly quota’s that they can supply the boats, trailers, etc. for. This is the largest growing issue with all fishery management in the United States and how to manage these shifts. If you don’t believe me, tune in to some NOAA, ASMFC, SAMFC meetings. They are all struggling with the numbers and how to deal with them. I have no problem with these issues as it shows a healthy industry and the need to manage accordingly.
The problem we have, is a small sector of recreational zealots, and yes, I mean fanatical zealots, that only believe that their future is assured by the destruction of the commercial fishing industry. I see at every meeting the fanatical attempt by a small select group of individuals to rid every fishery of commercial harvest regardless of what the data dictates. If you can incite the masses, whether you’re wrong or right, you can get your agenda driven home. This is where I draw the line. I do not believe these individuals and special interest groups represent the average North Carolina citizen, much less the average angler. If it’s about the species, why does the wildlife department allow concentrated fishing on the spawning grounds of the striped bass up the Roanoke? If it’s about the species, why does the recreational sector completely ignore the flounder catch allowances and overfish the flounder by 971,226 lbs. plus 100,332 lbs in dead discards ( in three years during the start of the rebuilding process!!!) making it a total of 1,071,558 pounds over the allowed TAL for Southern Flounder by the recreational sector. I read these blog site posts and their claims to the right for more allocation and what great stewards of the resource they are so they deserve it. HA! BS! Why should they be worried about allocation when they obviously don’t care and plan to overfish the resource regardless. It’s not about the species or conservation, it’s about the recreational interest getting their agenda advanced. While each commercial fishing operation is governed by a hard quota on most species, the recreational side has always had a “target”. Now through these rebuilding plans that were mandated by the amendment changes, the recreational fishermen are being governed by a quota and guess what? They don’t want them, don’t plan to abide by them, and basically will overfish them every time unless drastic actions are taken. I implore the Director of Marine fisheries to set the seasons on any of these species to err on the low side of capture. Even if it means 1 fish a day for 5 days or whatever. What’s used on one side should be observed and abided by on the other side. BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR ....
