Beaufort, N.C.
April 17, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
In February my president told us we could get a coronavirus test if we wanted one, and that we had the most beautiful ones in the world! Well, my wife and I have just gotten back from three months in south Florida and were concerned about what a hot spot it is. We thought it would be a good idea to get tested!
First, we went to our doctor… he informed us he did not have them! I asked what to do next! Where can we get checked? Where can we get the test? He said maybe urgent care. Went to several and then to Carteret Health Dept., no luck. They said try the emergency room! The emergency room staff told us that you could not get tested in Carteret County unless you were admitted as a patient!!! This tells me that there is no general testing going on in Carteret County.VERY SCARED.
GARY BARGER
