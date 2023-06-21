Cecelia Joyce Guthrie Fulcher, 85, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Pruitt Health- Raleigh.
Her funeral service will held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 23rd, at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Cecelia was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1937, on Harkers Island, North Carolina, to the late Plymouth and Vivian Guthrie. Growing up in a bustling household with 8 siblings, Cecelia enjoyed her family and the support they provided. Cecelia married the love of her life, Walter Graham Fulcher of Morehead City, on July 23, 1958. Together they built a beautiful life, raising their family and creating a beautiful legacy.
Working most of her life as a Teacher’s Aide in the Mount Olive area, Cecelia had a rewarding role, making positive impacts on students’ lives and contributing to their academic growth. Following her retirement in 1985, she and Walter returned home to Carteret County where she was an active member of the First Methodist Church.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Candace Joy Fulcher of Morehead City, Walt Fulcher Jr. and wife Kim of Raleigh, and Craig Wilson Fulcher and wife Lora of Hampstead; brother, Kendall Guthrie; grandchildren, Walter Graham Fulcher III (Ashtyn), Courtney Caroline Fulcher, Chase Wilson Fulcher; and great-grandson, Asher Tate Fulcher.
In addition to her parents, Cecelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Graham Fulcher, who passed away in 2000; grandparents, Walter Moore Yeomans and Edna Lee Davis; siblings, William Bell Guthrie, Edna Marion Guthrie, Carolyn Dawn Guthrie, Clara Mae Ellen Guthrie, Eugene Bryan Guthrie, Jerry Lloyd Guthrie, and Roger Carroll Guthrie; and granddaughter, Chandler Brice Fulcher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557; or Cape Lookout National Seashore, 131 Charles St., Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
