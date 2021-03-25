Albert Lee Fisher, 67, of New Bern, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his residence. He has family in Carteret County.
His service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, followed by the interment. Masks are required. Chairs are limited, please bring a chair.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice Patrick of Havelock; stepdaughters, Deedra Patrick and Desiree Willis, both of New Bern; stepson, Sedric Patrick of Havelock; one brother, Robert Fisher of New Bern; four sisters, Edna Best of Queens, N.Y., Belvina Lenear of Houston, Texas, Arlestice Fisher of Wilmington, Del., and Esther Owens of Newport; and three stepgrandchildren.
The viewing is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
