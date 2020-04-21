Betty Mae Sullivan, 97, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Her celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
She was born July 25, 1922, in Hartstown, Pa., the daughter of the late Leo Dewey and Margaret A. Cotton Shaw.
Betty was a quality control supervisor for Talon Zipper Co. making zippers for flight suits during World War II.
She is survived by daughter, Kristi S. Welton; son-in-law, Richard C. Welton of Swansboro; grandchildren, Elizabeth Holton and husband Hunt, Mary Mullins and husband Jonathon and Ricky Welton; great-grandchildren, Emma Rowland, Lilly Rowland, Celia Rowland, Avilene Holton, William Holton, Basil Mullins, Stella Mullins and Gavin Mullins; grandson-in-law, Brian Rowland; and brother, Richard Shaw and wife Nancy of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.
She was preceded in death by husband, Francis Doyle Sullivan; brothers, Jack and Lester Shaw; and daughter, Amy Rowland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
