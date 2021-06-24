Richard M. Lupton Sr., 90, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Over the Brook Cemetery in Atlantic, officiated by the Rev. Terry McInnis.
Richard was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Sea Level to the late John and Geneva Lupton. On Aug. 22, 1949, he married the love of his life, Loma Mason Lupton, and they were blessed with 71 years together before her passing in September 2020.
Richard retired from the N.C. Ferry Division, where he worked as the chief diesel engineer for 30 faithful years. He and Loma were longtime members of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Gaskill and husband Julian of Sea Level; sons, Richard M. Lupton Jr., Jeffery Wayne Lupton and wife Madolyn and Joseph Dean Lupton, all of Atlantic; sister, Brenda Lupton Joyner and husband Alton of Beaufort; grandchildren, April Dawn Russell and Allison Rebecca Gaskill Miller, both of Greenville, and Thomas Jeremy Lupton of Yorktown, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Michael Christian Russell of Lexington, Va., Lauren Faith Russell and Glenn Owen Miller, both Greenville, and Cullen Lupton and Jace Lupton, both of Yorktown, Va.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Lupton Skipper and Bernice Lupton Goodwin; and brothers, John Clifford Lupton and Blanchard Lee Lupton.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Drive, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
