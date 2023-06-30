Eric James Sassano, 38, passed from this life on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
Born in Stony Brook, NY, he spent most of his childhood and adult life in Carteret and Craven counties, NC. He served the community as a member of the Beaufort Police Department for over 7 years, receiving the Medal of Valor in 2014.
Eric was a talented self-taught musician and the best storyteller. He loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. His children, Lindsay and Alexander, were the light of his life. His pride in their character and talents sustained him through many difficult moments.
In addition to his children, Eric is survived by his parents, James and Sharon Sassano; sister, Jennifer Brumagin and husband Morgan, niece, Isabella and nephew, William; brother Devin Sassano and wife Lara; and many other treasured family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, July 2nd, at 2pm at The Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Officers and Staff of The Salvation Army ARC Hampton Roads for their ministry and support."
To express condolences, visit www.altmeyerfh.com.
