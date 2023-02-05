Demaris Washington, Morehead City
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
REBA CAROL MASTERS SCOPPE, Newport
Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
ROSEMARY BOHANAN, Newport
Rosemary Bohanan, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
