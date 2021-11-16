Jean Cash Duncan, 86, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Dennis Goodwin officiating. Following the service there will be a celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. at the Beaufort House (the Green Room and Black Sheep restaurant) at 510 Front St.
Jean was born on August 21, 1935 in Louisburg, NC to mother, Gala Peoples Cash and father, Hillman Jacob Cash.
Jean graduated from Mills High School in 1953. She attended Rex Hospital Nursing School from 1953-1956. She was the head nurse in the surgical hall for 4 years until she married on August 5, 1962. Jean moved to Beaufort in 1995.
She is survived by her love of 64 years, John N. Duncan Jr.; children, John N. Duncan III and wife, Melanie, Martha Duncan Harrison and husband Arthur, Hillman C. Duncan and wife, Kate; 6 beautiful and loving grandchildren she loved so very much, John and Joseph Duncan, Caroline and Catherine Harrison, and Hillman Jr. and Colby Duncan; and many much loved cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Jean Leigh Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA, St. Jude, and the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.