Kurtis Newman, 59, of the Panther Creek community, was called by the master to board the Glory-Land Express Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. His ticket was punched and handed back and read First Class to Heaven, through God’s atoning grace.
Services will be held outdoors in the field adjacent to Townson-Smith Funeral Home Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Townson-Smith Funeral Home. The Reverends Daniel Stewart and Mike Teem will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. and services will immediately follow. Burial will take place in the Jenkins Cemetery after the services. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Robbinsville Masonic Lodge No. 672. Due to the risk of COVID-19, facial coverings are required for those attending the services. Please, if planning to attend, bring a lawn chair.
Kurtis worked for the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad for 32 years. And enjoyed the sparkle of wonder that he saw on so many children’s faces every time they boarded the train he was working on. Taking special time to answer questions and provide a moment of time when needed to all his passengers on the train. Kurtis was instrumental in getting the 1702 steam engine up and running to bring “Steam of the Smokies” back into service for the railroad.
Kurtis was a Mason and a member of Robbinsville Lodge #672, and a member of the Stecoah Baptist Church. He loved his God and worked to influence those who met him in a Christian and loving manner. Kurtis followed the Lord, and his teachings and has influenced his family and those around him greatly through his life due to his strong Faith.
Kurtis also enjoyed his “toys” from tractors, to trains and anything mechanical in between he loved to spend his time working on them. But at the end of the day Kurtis, truly loved his family. All the children in the family enjoyed the surprise trips with Kurtis, Riding in the engine with him on the train.
A hard-working man he always made sure that his family was cared for and had what they needed, but also made sure that there was fun, laughter, and vacations to ensure that his family always came first. He went out of his way to make sure each of his Girls knew how special they were and how much they meant to him. Karla, Katie, Kiley, were always on his mind and he took great pride in them. Taking them on father daughter dates, and just making sure they felt special. His children and grandchildren were the lights of his life.
Kurtis was always smiling and laughing and took great pride in celebrating holidays with his family. Going out of his way to keep Christmas magical and full of wonder for his children and grandchildren. Growing out his beard to really be able to portray the part of Santa Claus for all of them and making sure they had great memories of family and the magic of Christmas to cherish and hold onto.
He is Survived by his wife of 33 years, Kim Bailey Newman; His Daughters, Karla Currie (Randy) of Robbinsville, Katie Gomez (Josh) of Rutherfordton, and Kiley Newman of the home; Mother and Father, JoAnn and Ronald Newman of Swansboro, NC; Brother, Chet Newman (Christy) of Hubert NC; Sister, Samantha Martin (Marty) of Swansboro, NC. Granddaughters Faith Currie and Lilly Gomez.
Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Newman family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.
