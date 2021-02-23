Ellen Bender Melton, 82, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Sobotor of Pollocksville and Cecile Shenkan of Morehead City; son, Walter Byrd of Pollocksville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Melton; daughter, Janet Melvin; and three grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Ellen may be made to Carteret Health Care Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
