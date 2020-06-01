Ruth Thege Halliday, 98, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home.
Ruth was born Nov. 4, 1921, and raised on a Nebraska farm without running water or electricity. During her life, she experienced living through the Great Depression, built an aircraft during World War II and worked at the Food & Drug Administration in Washington, D.C., for many years.
After getting married to her husband, they settled in North Carolina. She worked at Cato’s and then Fran’s Beachwear in Emerald Isle until the age of 90.
Ruth had a passion and love of singing in her church choirs, which began in Prague, Neb. She then sang in Washington, D.C., at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church and finally in Carteret County at the Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children, Caryl, Doug and Harlow and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Leeann, Harris and James; and great-grandchildren, Cody and Breanna. Her family is so very thankful for the memories and many years shared with her.
“We thank everyone for their prayers. May Almighty God continue blessing all of you.”
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory. Online obituary and condolences may be accessed at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
