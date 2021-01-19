Carey Durham Wilson, 88, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church of Beaufort with pastors Jacob Snyder and Dana Brewer officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Tuttles Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed from noefs.net.
He was a member of Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church of Beaufort. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He worked for 19 years with Sealtest Ice Cream Co. and 22.5 years as the owner and operator of Grandma’s Attic of Morehead City. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and celebrating with family.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela W. Pane of Newport, Beverly Vaughan and husband, Jerry of Havelock and Annie W. Brown and husband Scott of Cary; sons, David Wilson and wife Lil, Mike Wilson and wife Jackie and Tom Grant Wilson, all of Beaufort, and Jimmy Christopher Wilson of Otway; nine grandchildren, Josh, Danny, Jeremy, Stephanie, Tyler, Ariana, Jill, Sophia and Kenslie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Wilson; son, Carey Lee Wilson; and grandson, Frank Pane III.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
