CHARLOTTE WRIGHT WILLIS, Davis
Charlotte Wright Willis, 91, of Davis, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 18th at Davis First Baptist. She will be laid to rest privately at Oscar Davis Cemetery.
Roger Finney
Roger Finney, 75, passed away at the Crystal Coast Hospice House, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The family will celebrate Roger's life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC
ALLEN HENRY, Newport
Allen Henry, 68, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, surrounded by his family and his favorite music. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, July 16th at Munden Funeral Home
LULA MAE MASON GOLDEN, Stacy
Lula Mae Mason Golden, 80, of Stacy, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Carteret Health Care Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15th at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton.
ARTIE PENELLO, Morehead City
Artie Penello, 94, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away at Carteret Health Care on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Artie was born on May 21, 1929, in Queens, New York, to the late Frank and Frieda Penello.
