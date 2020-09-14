Earle “Kenny” Wade III, 58, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at a later date.
Kenny was born Aug. 14, 1962, in Morehead City and is survived by his father, Earle Kendall Wade Jr. and wife Doris of Morehead City; and his stepfather, Ray Garrell of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Brinson Garrell.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
