Stacey Scott Ward, 53, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, following a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. She was held and surrounded by family and loved ones through her passing.
A celebration of life will be held for her at a later date, and her family wishes for you to follow her Team Stacey Facebook page or Munden’s Funeral Home website for information on future celebrations for Stacey.
She spent most of her 25 years on the Crystal Coast living in Morehead City, but more recently resided in Harkers Island, where she was able to spend her final years and days by the water. She was born to Charles and Marvourneen Scott in Elizabeth City, where she also graduated from Northeastern High School in 1985.
She had several careers she loved, including assisting in ophthalmology and respiratory therapy, but her true calling was her preschool, Kid’s Junction. Through her school she was able to touch so many lives and develop so many deep and lasting relationships and friendships and become part of so many families. The memories and love from Kid’s Junction are now spread across the country and beyond and will remain in so many hearts forever.
Stacey’s light touched so very many people, and she would want you to know in her final moments light shined back upon her face and gave her true peace.
Stacey is survived by her son, Calvin, who was her true caretaker for all of those years, her light and the reason she fought so very hard. She is also survived by her cousins, Donna Serres of Oregon City, Ore., and Luanne Jordan; aunt, Hazel Jordan of Virginia Beach, Va.; and her brother, Chuck of North Carolina. Though she had few living relatives, her extended family was huge, as she considered so many friends and loved ones to be part of her actual family, and they felt the same toward her.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Stacey asked that in lieu of flowers, she prefer you help support the Rabb Clinic (Carteret Healthcare Cancer Center), 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, where she was so well taken care of and loved. She would also be touched by support of Misplaced Mutts, P.O. Box 58, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
