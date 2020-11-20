Alvin Roy Jones, 67, of Morehead City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield Community Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Bishop Donald Crooms. Internment will follow at Mansfield Community Cemetery.
Alvin Roy Jones was born Jan. 3, 1953, to the late Lither Jones Sr. and Myrtle Ruth Tootle Jones in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife, Desire Jones; sons, Anthony Hester Sr. and wife Louise, Jonathan “Monte” Hester and wife Roxanne, Alvin “Pop” Hester Sr. and wife Sheila, Henry “Tony” Carter and wife Lilly and Quincy Jones and wife Brianna; daughter, Haleigh Jones; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Faisons Funeral Home of Seaboard.
(Paid obituary)
