BROOKSYNE "JO" PRICE MULLIS, Newport
On June 6, 2022, Brooksyne "Jo" Price Mullis left this earthly life to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in eternal life. She leaves behind a legacy in her family and work that will forever impact the life of many. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
MARION LOUISE GASKINS DAVIS, Newport
Marion Louise Gaskins Davis, 96, of Newport, was born on September 24, 1925 and passed away on June 6, 2022. She was the eldest child born to Louise Guthrie Gaskins and William David Gaskins. Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Davis, sister, Joyce Gaskins White, brother, Jack Booth, son, Gerald Davis II, daughter, Frances Davis Cushwa, son, Danny Davis, and his wife, Jenny.
DOLORIS BARBOUR, Newport
Doloris Barbour, 68, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Doloris was born on July 29, 1953, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Eva George.
DEBORAH MORTON WILLIS, Gloucester
Deborah Morton Willis, 69, of Gloucester, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, peacefully at home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home.
JIMMIE CARSON DAIL, Newport
Jimmie Carson Dail, 79, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the Cemetery. Jimmie was born on November 6, 1942, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late Jack and Martha Skinner Dail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.