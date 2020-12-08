Ruby C. Gaskill, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ruby was born Sept. 22, 1931, in Beaufort to the late Grover and Neva Conway. Ruby loved the Lord and lived her life as an example to others. She read her Bible from the time she got up until she went to bed, it was the only book she read. The story of Jesus of Nazareth was most special to her. Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church was a source of hope and strength for her, as she was a longtime member there.
Her kindness and smile warmed the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a sweet, loving woman who was kind to everyone she met, and she was known to give to anyone in need.
Ruby’s favorite place to eat was Dairy Queen, where she always ordered a plain hamburger, and her favorite snacks were honey buns and moon pies.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Nelson Guthrie and husband Douglas Edward of Morehead City; sisters, Eula Mitchell, Ann LaChance and Carol Mitchell, all of Beaufort; brother, Hildred Conway of Beaufort; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Gaskill Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church, 130 Airport Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
