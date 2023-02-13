Paul V. Wysocki, age 81, of Moravian Falls, N.C., passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Wysocki was born May 11, 1941, in Suffolk County, New York, to John and Helen Sokol Wysocki. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Paul enjoyed salt-water fishing, duck hunting, deer hunting and bargain hunting.
Mr. Wysocki was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steven, Peter and Edward Wysocki; and great grandchild, Avianna Bowers.
Paul is survived by his significant other, Linda Beck of Moravian Falls, N.C.; daughters, Victoria Engfer of Libertyville, Illinois, Marcie Wysocki and spouse Phillip Rhoades of Moravian Falls, N.C.; brother, Joe Wysocki of St. Augustine, Florida; sister, Carol Beasley and spouse Dwight of Southold, New York; grandchildren, Erik Mehlich and Nikki of North Wilkesboro, N.C., Reeve Aguayo and Grace of Winston Salem, N.C., Zoe Aguayo and Derek of Craigsville, Virginia, Alex Brown and Seth of North Wilkesboro, N.C., Zachary, William, Matthew, and Christian Engfer all of Libertyville, Illinois; and great grandchildren, Bellamy Brown, Sladan and Slade Seltzer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family has requested no flowers. Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, New York 10306 or to NC Wildlife Federation, 1346 Saint Julien Street, Charlotte, NC 28205.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.
