Gertrude Hersch Beveridge, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. She was diagnosed with ALS in March 2021. Since her diagnosis, Trudy was under the constant care of her family in her home until her final day.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Ann Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Rochelle Bailey officiating.
Trudy was a member of Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort. She was a wife, a mother, and a sister. She retired as a paralegal from Wheatley Law Group of Beaufort, NC. Outside of spending time with her family, Trudy enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and being around the water.
She is survived by two sisters and their spouses, Eleanor and Dick Plettenberg and Betty and Allen Francis; her son and wife, Joe and Cathy Strozeski; six daughters and their spouses, Shirley and Peter Finegan; Theresa and Gregg Oliver; Sharon and Doug Fairbank; Annette Springle; Donna Willis; Susan and LJ Robinson; ten grandchildren: Amanda Woodring, Amanda Garber, Patrick Finegan, Katie Finegan, Sean Finegan, Cheyenne Strozeski, Lacey Strozeski, Chloe Willis, Allen Best, and Ashley Best; three great grandchildren, Jack Garber, Emily Garber, and Alex Todd; her brother-in-law and wife, David and Prissy Beveridge; and her beloved dog, Snoopy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Hersch; her former husband, Joseph Strozeski; husband, Levi Beveridge; brothers, Albert and James Cherry; daughter, Kimberly Best, and her treasured pup, Rusty.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to: Carteret County Humane Society.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.