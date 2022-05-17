Gordon “CJ” McQueen III, 50, of Morehead City, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with McDonough officiating. The burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday and at other times at the family home.
“CJ” was born Feb. 18, 1972, in Morehead City to Gordon “Casey” McQueen, Jr. and Rachel Mae Stroud McQueen. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 31 years.
He enjoyed reading the Bible and many other subject matters.
He is survived by both parents, “Casey” and Rachel McQueen; three sisters, Rachel Dawn McQueen McBroom of Morehead City, NC, Patience McQueen Onorio Kuhn (Chuck) of Princeton, NC, Patty McQueen Vass (Eddie) of Ronceverte, WV; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
