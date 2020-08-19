Jean Catherine Scaturro, 88, of Swansboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Her graveside memorial service is at 1 p.m. Friday, aug. 28 at Seaside Memorial Park.
She was born March 21, 1932, in Lackawanna, N.Y., the daughter of the late Augustine and Frances L. Hallett Boedo.
Jean faithfully served her country in the U.S. Navy. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by daughters, Frances Garner of the home and Debbie Adkins and Daphne of Selma; son, Michael Edward Adkins and Carol of Beaufort; grandchildren, C.J. Wayne and Missy of Kingsbridge, Tammy Buck of Broad Creek and Mathew Adkins of Bear Creek; great-grandchildren, Nola Buck, Shane Stone and Savannah Wayne; and great-great-grandson, Kacen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 West Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.