On September 11, 2022, Barbara "Babs" Neece Waters of Newport, passed away peacefully at age 85 after an extended illness.
She was born on December 1, 1936, to Hobe Neece and Ruby Pugh Neece Ferebee in Elizabeth City.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Steve Waters; her two sons, Casey Waters of Cudjoe Key, FL and Tracy Waters (wife Donna) of Pittsboro; as well as grandchildren Hannah, Ethan and Megan and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Rebecca Neece and Carolyn Neece Dawson both of Elizabeth City.
Barbara began her working career as a devoted English teacher and then moved on to get her real estate broker license, both of which she enjoyed tremendously. More recently she devoted much of her time playing bridge and spending time with friends, family, and her precious dog, Dixie. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, September 16th at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church atrium. A graveside service will be held at Grays Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklinville, North Carolina, at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 18th.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.