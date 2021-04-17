David Van Guthrie, 75, of Cedar Point, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Monday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Pastor Adam Barth officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bogue.
He is survived by daughters, Maria Lamb of Stella and Christina Sorrell of Dunn; grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Guthrie of Jacksonville and Austin Guthrie of Cedar Point; and sisters, Faye Aman of Cedar Point and Judy Bishop of Silver Creek.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Aggie Guthrie.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Baptist Church Building Fund, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
