MARION FRANCES HAILEY STONE, Morehead City
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
CHRISTOPHER "CHRIS" EDWARDS, Newport
Christopher "Chris" Edwards, 50, of Newport, North Carolina and formerly of Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHN A. KIRBY JR., Newport
John A. Kirby Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
MR. WILLIAM "BILL" MORRIS CORBETT, Newport
Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. James United Methodist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park and Rev. Tom Supplee.
