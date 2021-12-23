Barbara Bridger, 85, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 237 N. Main St., Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC and R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
