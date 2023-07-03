Jean Chappell
Jean Chappell, 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC
Tommy Hobbs, Morehead City
Tommy Ray Hobbs, 61, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later, Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Karl Lamoreaux, Atlantic
Karl Lamoreaux, 67, of Atlantic, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date. Condolences and life tributes can be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
GRETA MCCURRY RICHARDS, Morehead City
Greta McCurry Richards, 90, passed away at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC on July 2, 2023, after a period of declining health. A Memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7th, at All Saints Church, Newport, NC, officiated by Rev. John Grayson and Rev. David Linka. A reception will follow the service at the church.
UNA TAYLOR HAYES, New Bern
Una Taylor Hayes, 90, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Una was born on November 17, 1932, in West Columbia, South Carolina, to the late John and Rosa Taylor.
KAREN LEAH CAMPBELL, Morehead City
Karen Leah Campbell, 68, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Karen will be laid to rest privately at Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Karen was born on December 11, 1954, in Miami Beach, Florida,.
