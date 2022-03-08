BOBBY KEVIN YOUNG, Havelock
Bobby Kevin Young, 58, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A graveside service at the Tom Fraley Cemetery in Stone, Kentucky to be announced. Bobby was born on October 13, 1963, at the Williamson Memorial Hospital in Williamson, West Virginia, and grew up in Turkey Creek, Kentucky.
