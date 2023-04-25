Delores Pickett Adams, daughter of the late Henry B. Pickett and the late Velma Jones Pickett, was born on August 5, 1943, in Morehead City, North Carolina. She departed this earthly life on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a viewing/visitation at 12:00 PM, prior to the service.
Delores attended W.S. King High School in Morehead City, North Carolina. She worked as a seamstress at Blue Bell Shirt Factory in Morehead City. She was a member of the W.S. King Alumni Club.
Delores joined holy matrimony with Roy Lee Adams Sr. and was married for 62 years. With that union, four children were born.
Delores is survived by her husband, Roy Lee Adams Sr, three daughters, Evelina Rogers of Newport, NC, Deborah Harris (Clifford), of Kannapolis, NC, Wanda Wright of Jacksonville, NC, and one son, Roy Lee Adams Jr. of Newport, NC, her sister, Martha Mills of Croatan Ridge in Newport, NC, six grandchildren, Timothy Adams, Caress Adams, Brandon Adams, Andy Adams, Royce Legg Ferguson, Precious Ferguson, Devin Johnson, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She loved her grade school best friends, Hannah Tootle, and Mary Leigh Adams.
Delores was preceded in death by her sisters, Della Collins, Mary Murrell, and Emma Pickett, and her brother, Rev. Henry B. Pickett Jr.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She loved people and made all feel loved, seen and comfortable.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
