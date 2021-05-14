Marie Joyce Volkman, 69, of Newport, left this Earth for her ultimate spiritual resting place Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Marie was born in New Bern Nov. 18, 1951. She was the fourth child born to Lil and PJ Joyce. Marie married Bryn and traveled over the years to many places, as Bryn was a U.S. Air Force pilot, retired and then flew as a commercial pilot for his second career.
Marie was a peacemaker and caregiver to all those who needed her. Her motto to all was to “leave your troubles at the gate.” Marie’s favorite time of day was night. She loved the tranquility and gazing at the stars. In the future, you may catch yourself looking into the stars and heavens. The family hopes you will remember Marie. She will be out decorating somewhere and/or helping someone.
Marie left behind her husband of 43 years, Bryn Volkman; daughter, Catherine; son, Mike; brothers, Pat, Mike, David and John; sisters, Cathy and Judy; grandchildren, Courtney, Joey, Jay, Hadley and Torin; great-grandchildren, Archer and Evelyn; along with brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many dear friends.
Marie was preceded in her journey by her son, James Volkman; her mother, Lillian Joyce; her father, Paul Joyce; and her grandson, Tyler Dunn.
To honor Marie, the family suggests a memorial donation of any sum to the American Cancer Society. Donations can be made online at donate3.cancer.org/ to ensure the gift is made in Marie’s name check the “in honor of” box and complete the tribute information.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
