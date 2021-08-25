Madge B. Brown Truckner, 97, of Swansboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Pruitt Health-Neuse.
A private, family celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home-Sansboro.
She was born January 23,1924 in Sylva, NC a daughter to the late, Everette and Addie Bowen Brown.
Madge was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife she loved to provide a loving and supportive home for her family.
She is survived by daughter, LaRae Wiggins of Swansboro; grandchildren, Christina Guthrie Sorrell of Coats, Maria Guthrie Lamb of Swansboro, Margie Julia Wiggins of Charlotte, and Leonard Andrew Wiggins of Swansboro; and great-grandchildren, Brian Lamb of Wilmington, Matthew Lamb of Swansboro, Isabella Lamb of Swansboro, and Lane Tripp of Kinston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Durwood Truckner; and her sisters and a brother, Margaret Williams, Malcolm Brown, Rachel Phillips, and Annie Nell Rector.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church, Benevolent Fund, 1300 North Carolina Hwy 58, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
