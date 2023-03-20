Thelma Ball Davis, 97, of Harlowe, North Carolina, passed away on March 17, 2023.
She was born in Madison County, NC, on September 6, 1925, to the late Garland Grant and Minnie Emma Ball. She attended Mars Hill College, then graduated from Meredith College in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in childhood education. In Raleigh, she met Joel Henry Davis, Jr. on a blind date while he was a student at NC State University. They were later married in August 1948 and went on to raise two daughters over their years together.
Thelma Davis was a career educator, teaching elementary school across several states as she moved with her husband and family. She loved children and was dedicated to bringing out the full potential of each individual. She retired from the NC school system in 1981 after more than 20 years of service.
She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Joel Henry Davis (Harlowe, NC); their daughter, Janet Travis and son-in-law Bill Travis (Greenville, NC); her grandchildren, Sarah Keeney (Mechanicsburg, PA), Joel Travis (Philadelphia, PA), Melanie Rice and Irina Rice (Travelers Rest, SC); and her great-granddaughter, Quinn Keeney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Duckett, and her daughter, Betsy Rice.
A memorial service will follow at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Harlowe United Methodist Church, 4261 Highway 101 Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.