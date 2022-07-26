Robert King, Havelock
Robert Wayne King, 74, of Havelock, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks@noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Cheryl Parker, Havelock
Cheryl Parker, 64, of Havelock, passed Monday, July 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending are this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks@noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe- Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Alton "Buddy" Vick Jr., Newport
Alton “Buddy” Brooks Vick Jr, 92, of Morehead city, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Buddy retired in 1987 after 34 years with the railroad. Affectionately known as “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren he is to be remembered foremost as husband, father, friend. A memorial service will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor Andrew Midgett officiating.
Thomas Rill Jr., Newport
Thomas “Tommy” Rill Jr., 54, Newport, passed July 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks@noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Francis Gromadzki, Williston
Francis “Frank” Richard Gromadzki, 84, of Williston, passed away Monday July 25, 2022, at his home. Interment of his remains will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. He served as a Tank Operator in the U.S. Army for 6 years, before embarking on his career as a Union Carpenter in New York City a position he held for 36 years. He was also a member of Laurelei Masonic Lodge in Tuxedo, NY.
DOLORES CLARK, Newport
Dolores Clark, 85, formerly of Newport, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Summerville, South Carolina. Her funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, August 1, at Community Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Billy Knox. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
HARRIET SALTER DAIL, Newport
Harriet Salter Dail, 79, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 28, at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Ball and Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
ANNETTE SWAIN LEROUX, Morehead City
Annette LeRoux, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
SCOTT ROCHLUS, Newport
Scott Rochlus, 66, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. Scott was born September 4, 1955, in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late William and Delores Rochlus. He honorably served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the National Defense and Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.
