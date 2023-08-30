Terry Sorrell, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 9th, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, officiated by The Rev. Dr. John Pollock.
Terry was born on January 30, 1950, in Bethesda, Maryland, to the late Fred and Grace Sorrell. Terry exemplified a strong work ethic that inspired her students and colleagues alike. Her passion for teaching was evident in her over 50 years of dedication. Terry had a love for literature and never lost her thirst for knowledge. She was a woman of strong faith and enjoyed reading devotionals by her koi pond. Terry loved her family with all her heart and was so proud of her beloved grandchildren.
Beyond her commitment to education, Terry had a deep love of gardening, cultivating beauty and life in every corner she touched. Her green thumb and nurturing spirit created serene spaces that reflected her love for nature. May her legacy live on in all the countless lives she touched.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Frederick Winstead (Lisa Winstead), of Morehead City, Jeffrey Winstead (Dawn Winstead), of Winterville, N.C.; sister, Erin Winner (Ronald Winner), of Jacksonville, N.C.; grandchildren, Jordan Winstead, Matthew Winstead, Jacob Winstead, and Annelise Winstead.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Spence and Pam Adams.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Clinic, 534 N. 35th Street, Morehead City, NC, 28557, or The Hope Mission, 1410 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
