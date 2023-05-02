Anne C. Mohr, age 86, went home to be with the Lord, on the 30th of April 2023.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Jim Daub. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Born in Erie, Pennsylvania, she graduated from high school and proudly joined the United States Marines. She was stationed in Cherry Point, North Carolina and met and married George H Mohr Sr. She proudly served and stood by her husband to be a strong military wife who was a VFW member and gave back to charities and our veterans.
Anne loved her family and is survived by 4 children, daughters, Cyndi Schmalenberger and husband Danny of Sevierville, TN, and Terri Mohr-Mattocks and spouse Janine Mattocks of Ocean Breeze, Florida; sons, George Mohr Jr and wife Kimberly Smothers Mohr, of Pikeville, NC, and children, Jason and John Haddock; furry grand dogs, Pinky, Coal and Belle; Jeff Mohr and Christopher Walsh of Bar Harbor, ME; grandchildren, Derrick and Ashley Schmalenberger and daughter Kai of Sevierville, TN, Melissa Bowman, and husband Ron , and their children Kalista, Gabriella, and Lourdes; Sisters, Betty Verdecchia, of Erie PA, and Margaret Januleski and husband John of Petaluma, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following charities: Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd.- Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706; American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284; or American Cancer Association, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
