Russell Jon Robertson, 82, passed away peacefully, with his daughter and son-in-law at his side, on June 2nd, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
He was born December 4, 1940, in New York City, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Brown) Robertson. Russell was proud to have graduated from Franklin and Marshall College with a degree in Business Administration.
He honorably served his country in the Army National Guard as a Medic. Russ’s career started as a retail traveling salesman with Cannon Mills, and later he had a successful career as an insurance claims specialist with the Aetna Life Insurance Company. Everything he did in life was done with the utmost integrity, honesty, and class, all to support his family.
Russ met the love of his life, Judith Johnson, in 1965. They married in November of 1966. They settled with their children, Heather and Mark, in Troy, MI. They soon moved to Tolland, CT, where they lovingly raised their two wonderful kids. After their children were out of high school, they moved to their summer beach condo in Charlestown, RI, and then retired officially in beautiful Beaufort, NC, to enjoy the beach and be closer to their daughter.
Russ enjoyed playing tennis, golf, taking walks on the beach, reading military history books, talking politics, reminiscing about all of his interesting insurance cases, and most of all spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He was a great Dad, helping as a youth soccer and Little League coach, and with the Boy Scouts while in Tolland, CT. His children have many fond memories of summers spent at the beach condo in Charlestown, Rhode Island, and winters spent cross country skiing as a family. Russ loved to assist with townhouse and condo management, serving as President and Chairman on many boards while sharing his technical expertise. In his retirement he enjoyed gifting custom tilework to special friends and neighbors, creating many fancy tile backsplashes and floors. Russ was a great help to many friends and relatives who needed an insurance advocate to help get their medical claims approved.
Russ is survived by his daughter, Heather Mloganoski, and husband John, of Morehead City, NC; son, Mark Robertson, and wife Heather, of Tolland, CT; grandchildren, Jake Robertson, and wife Emily, of CT, Haley and Cole Robertson, of Tolland, Adeline Rose Mloganoski of Morehead City; niece, Deanne Prusak of Waller, TX; and nephew, John Prusak, of Fuquay-Varina, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Ann Robertson; brother, Frank J. Robertson; and sister, Jacqueline Ann Prusak.
The family would like to specially thank the staff at Carteret Landing Assisted Living, Carteret Health Care, and Croatan Ridge Nursing Home. The staff, doctors, and nurses at all these facilities were a great comfort to the family and became very dear to Russ. Also, thank you to the staff at the Hospice House in Newport, NC, for their guidance and support.
The family will celebrate Russell’s life privately, and honor his and Judy’s special final resting wishes, both in Beaufort, NC, and Charlestown, RI.
Russ always said goodbye to his kids with these words, “I love you, and I am so very proud of you”.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
