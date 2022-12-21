Diana Taylor, Harkers Island formerly of Atlantic
Diana Fulcher Wright Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Diana was known for providing home health care for the elderly in her community. She also loved local Atlantic history and genealogy. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Atlantic United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating.
RICARDO "RICK" JUAN FLORES, Newport
Ricardo "Rick" Juan Flores, 59, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Ricardo, known to his friends as Rick, was born on June 15, 1963, in Panama City, Panama, to Felicito and Maria Flores, 1 of 7 children.
NANCY H. COOK, Morehead City
Nancy H. Cook, 97, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 22nd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
