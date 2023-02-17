Barbara Lee Deaton, 85, of Havelock, died Sunday, February 12, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cherry Point Baptist Church of Havelock on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. The service will be given by Pastor Steve Epperson. Barbara will be interred at Gethsemane Memorial Park with Jack, at a later date in a private ceremony.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.