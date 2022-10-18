Daniel A. “Poppy” Small, 43, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary of Newport, officiated by Rev. Ted Erskine.
Daniel was born in Morehead City on November 4, 1978, to William and Rhonda Small. He was a member of The Sanctuary of Newport and loved being a part of his church family. He loved fishing, kayaking, and building. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Julie Small of the home; daughter, Samantha Alvarado and husband Nathaniel of Newport; parents, William and Rhonda Small of Havelock; sister, Susan Small and companion Stephanie Noonan of Manassas, VA; brother, John Small and wife Kari of Havelock; grandchildren, Ezmia Alvarado, Santiago Alvarado, and Elias Alvarado; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Paulette Powell of Morehead City; brother-in-law, Kevin Powell of Raleigh; nephew, Zack Small; and his furry companions, Patches, and Izzy.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
